Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Up 2.5%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.27). Approximately 254,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 284,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.24).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.55. The firm has a market cap of £172.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.00.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

