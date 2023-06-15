Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Up 4.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 2,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.
Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.
