Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Purchases £11,330 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Rating) insider Lucy Walker acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £11,330 ($14,176.68).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £157.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.87. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.00).

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.84. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

