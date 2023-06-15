Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of ASTVF stock remained flat at $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.