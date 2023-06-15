Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.6 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ASTVF stock remained flat at $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

