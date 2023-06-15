Auxier Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,290 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

GPC stock opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

