Auxier Asset Management Has $437,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.