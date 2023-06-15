Auxier Asset Management Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 263,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

