Auxier Asset Management Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Auxier Asset Management cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares in the company, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $157.19 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $157.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

