Auxier Asset Management Sells 115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.