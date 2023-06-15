Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.28 or 0.00045105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $185.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00034291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,655,545 coins and its circulating supply is 344,936,095 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.