Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

