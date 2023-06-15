Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.