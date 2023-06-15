AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 372 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.37 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $120.09 million -$13.79 million 45.03

Analyst Ratings

AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 494 1599 4558 55 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.50%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -646.05% -58.60% -17.59%

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies rivals beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

