Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,690 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

