Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,970 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.