Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $260.59 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.60 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,062 shares of company stock worth $9,436,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

