Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,681 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 111,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.7 %

GPRE stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.