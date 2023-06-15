Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

