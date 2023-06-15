Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) CEO Acquires $26,040.00 in Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,159.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,263. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

