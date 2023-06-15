Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 51000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

