B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 6,199 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

RILY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 442.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.