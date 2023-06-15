B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.90. 97,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.