B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $456.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,715. The company has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

