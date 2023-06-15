B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.64. 82,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,074. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.