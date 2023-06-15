B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,411. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.47.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.