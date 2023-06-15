B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,077. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $440.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.