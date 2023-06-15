B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

OIH traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $276.86. 61,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,325. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $195.77 and a 12-month high of $336.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.13 and a 200-day moving average of $290.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

