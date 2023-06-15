B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 6,377,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,560,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.