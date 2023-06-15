B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,067 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 415,327 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

