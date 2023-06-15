BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.