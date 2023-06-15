Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading Up 1.3%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 2,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

Institutional Trading of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

