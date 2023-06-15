Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $50,940.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

