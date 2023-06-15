Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Sells $50,940.00 in Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bancroft Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $20.98.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
