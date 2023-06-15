Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.15. 38,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.98. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $343.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

