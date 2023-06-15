Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Acquires 875 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TROW shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.14 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $112.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.