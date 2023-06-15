Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 1,714 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $117.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

