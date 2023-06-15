Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $141.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

