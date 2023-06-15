Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

