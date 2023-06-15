Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

TJX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

