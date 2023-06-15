Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Activity

Booking Price Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,609.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,636.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,429.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

