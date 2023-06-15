Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCO opened at $340.71 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $343.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.12 and a 200 day moving average of $302.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

