Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.79 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

