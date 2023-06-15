Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 2,034 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,171 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

