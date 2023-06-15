Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.35. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,618 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 71.44% and a negative return on equity of 143.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

