Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,302 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 27,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,291. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

