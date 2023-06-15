Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

IWO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $239.83. The stock had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,521. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average of $226.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

