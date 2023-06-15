Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

