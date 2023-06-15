BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.61. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36.
BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.
