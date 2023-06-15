Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.15. 270,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,790. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.