Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Elevance Health accounts for approximately 2.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV traded up $11.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $447.94. 275,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.