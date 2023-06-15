Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.60. 1,179,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,160. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $240.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 378.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

