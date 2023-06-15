Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ META traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.09. 5,379,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day moving average is $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $277.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

